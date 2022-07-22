This year’s higher education score limits have been made public

This year’s higher education admission point limits were made public on Thursday evening. With this, it was decided how many of the more than 99,000 applicants will be admitted to a university or college in the general procedure.

From 8:00 p.m., according to best practice, the students were notified directly by SMS, and at the same time, they can also find out about the point limits on the felvi.hu website.

This year, the Ministry of Culture and Innovation, the Office of Education (OH), and HÖOK Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft. organized the party in Városliget in the capital city, where, in addition to the point limits, applicants can also participate in programs presenting higher education opportunities.

Entrants can monitor the announcement of the point limits only at the Budapest location this year. in several rural cities – Debrecen, Eger, Győr, Miskolc, Pécs, Salgótarján and Szeged – events for the point limit are also held.

In Budapest, thousands of people took part in the event with a festival atmosphere in Városliget. An hour before the announcement, expected at 8 p.m., young people were still waiting in long lines to get in. Half a minute before 8 p.m., the crowd counted down and waited for the announcement of the point limits. Typically, after the incoming SMS, many people screamed and jumped, and some celebrated by popping champagne.

Before the announcement of the point limits, László György, the Secretary of State responsible for innovation, higher education, vocational training, and business development of the Ministry of Culture and Innovation, said to the young people: one of the most beautiful periods of their lives awaits them. He also drew their attention to the fact that with a diploma they will be able to earn one and a half times, twice as much as with secondary education.

The state secretary put it this way: “it’s good to be a university student in Hungary today”. Because – as he said – two-thirds of the students at Hungarian universities are students of institutions belonging to the top five percent of the world.

László György said that they are working to make Hungary the knowledge center of Central and Eastern Europe by 2030.

Renáta Vanó, the Deputy President of Higher Education at the Office of Education, emphasized that this day was not only awaited by the almost 100,000 students who applied for higher education, but also by most of the country and by higher education and sector-leading institutions, including OH.

He asked the accepted young people to attend the university in the next 2-5 years, not to miss the lectures, and in the meantime to make lifelong friendships. Applicants for higher education courses can also check whether they have been accepted on the felvi.hu website.

MTI