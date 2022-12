Members of the 43rd Főnix Scout Team brought the Flame of Bethlehem to Debrecen this year – the news can be read on the Debreceni Nap page.

When the fourth candle of the Advent wreath is lit, it is a tradition in Debrecen to present everyone with a small candle lit from the flame of Bethlehem, so that the message of God’s love and peace reaches the homes of as many families as possible

– Mayor László Papp commented on the event on his Facebook page.

Photos: MTI/Zsolt Czeglédi