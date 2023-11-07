You can take part in Zumba classes in the Move, Debrecen! program

Those interested can take part in Zumba classes and refreshing exercises at Mozdulj, Debrecen! within the framework of the movement, from now on also in the gymnasium of Szent László Greek Catholic High School and Technikum.

Diána Széles, deputy mayor of Debrecen, Csaba Papp, director of the Debrecen Primary Care and Health Development Institute (Daefi) and Judit Éva Hámori, director of Szent László Greek Catholic High School and Technical College, reported on the new opportunity at a press conference on November 6, 2023.

As Diána Széles said, the Mozdulj, Debrecen! with the launch of the movement two years ago, in the spirit of the Caring City, the goal was to get as many people moving around the city as possible. The initiative was so successful that today, instead of the initial two per week, the movement now offers some form of exercise free of charge for almost all age groups, which requires no prior training and can be done in friendly communities. Move, Debrecen! in the first year of the movement, it moved a total of more than 17 thousand people. In the second year, the school program also started, with a total of nearly 1,500 primary and secondary school children moving twice a week. Recently, more than 1,000 young people danced in the main square of Debrecen as part of a flashmob. The video of this event was viewed by more than 1 million 660 thousand people on Dehir.hu’s Facebook page. Diána Széles indicated that at some point during the Advent fair, even more people are expected to perform the same choreography. Szent László Greek Catholic High School and Technikum also recently joined Mozdulj, Debrecen! movement, in the name of which two weeks ago they organized a playful movement competition with the participation of a team of 20 elementary school-age students, and even then they offered to make their gymnasium available for other programs of the movement. And since the location on Pósa Street proved to be too small, the gymnasium of the Szent László Greek Catholic High School and Technikum became the new venue for zumbars and those looking for a refreshing workout, for which the Greek Catholic Church and the educational institution are grateful. Diána Széles also said that together with this, zumba and yoga classes and spinal exercises can now be visited at a total of six locations in the city – primarily in community centers. Community running and walking are offered as an outdoor program on Wednesdays. Returning to the data of the past two years, the deputy mayor gave an account of how Mozdulj, Debrecen! during the two years of the movement, a total of more than 38,000 visitors took part in the outdoor and indoor programs, as well as the health screenings. Together with the participants in the school program and the flashmob, this number already exceeds 41 thousand. Diána Széles recommended Mozdulj, Debrecen to the attention of those interested in exercising regularly. movement’s social media page, where you can also find information about the programs available at the Szent Anna utca health center.

Judit Éva Hámori, the director of the Szent László Greek Catholic High School and Technical College, spoke about how they were happy to join the Mozdulj, Debrecen! to movement. The school has a long tradition: it has been training healthcare professionals for Debrecen and the region for 57 years, and as a high school it also successfully prepares young people for higher education studies. Their gymnasium is a 960-square-meter steel structure tent built in 2021, with a record-covered court and a 198-seat stand. Their students regularly play sports here not only in physical education classes, but also in afternoon sessions. Now the gates have been opened, and adults who want to exercise regularly are also welcome here.

According to Csaba Papp, director of the Debrecen Primary Care and Health Development Institute (Daefi), the Move, Debrecen! the movement’s impetus was the realization that city dwellers lead a sedentary lifestyle, which can lead to many health problems. So it was necessary to move people, to offer them the opportunity to do so. There are other settlement movements in the country similar to the one in Debrecen, but here the free program covers the whole year. Csaba Papp emphasized: the main message of this program is to make people love exercise and convey the message that all kinds of exercise are useful and healthy. Regular exercise for half an hour a day can even save your life. The gymnasium of the Szent László Greek Catholic High School and Technical College can provide many people with the opportunity to exercise, as there is a huge space available. And the time of the Zumba classes is such that those who want to participate can comfortably come after work, after taking the children home from school. And when it came to the school, Csaba Papp also said that the 1,500 children who participate in the school program correspond to the entire number of a primary school year in Debrecen. He also thanked Mozdulj, Debrecen! securing a new location for the movement to the Greek Catholic Church and the educational institution.

In the gymnasium of the Szent László Greek Catholic High School and Technikum (Debrecen, Thomas Mann utca 16), interested parties can now take part in Zumba classes on Mondays and Fridays between 6:00 and 7:00 p.m., and refreshing exercises on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. Participation is free.

(Debreceni Nap)