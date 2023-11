From November 7, 2023, sewer lining works will start from the Hun utca – Szávay Gy. intersection to the Hun utca – Kerekes utca intersection. 100 meters long.

Since there is no possibility of temporary sewage transfer, the sewage generated in the lining section is transported by road. The lining process involves steaming and noise.

The lining of the other sections will take place on weekdays until November 20, Debreceni Vízmű Zrt informed.

(debreceninap.hu)