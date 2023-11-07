The large-surface asphalting works have started in Katalin Street in Debrecen

The press conference on the details was held on November 6, 2023 by Viktor Papp, the faction leader of the Debrecen representative group of the Fidesz-KDNP and the municipal representative of the district.



In the beginning, Viktor Papp said that the large-surface asphalting and garden road renovation works will continue in his area as part of the Debrecen 2030 program, the aim of which is to renew the roads in the garden districts in addition to the renovation of the city’s high-traffic junctions, since here too the residents creating comfortable and safe transport conditions.

He added that the resurfacing works had already become necessary in Katalin Street, as this street is a particularly busy street in the district, as it connects Sámsoni Street and Sólyom Street, which is the most important artery in the middle of the main road and district. He emphasized that the renovation works will be carried out in two phases. In its first phase, the 550-meter road section between Piroska utca and Sólyom utca will be resurfaced. This investment will be realized at the city’s own expense in the gross amount of HUF 68 million.

Viktor Papp underlined that the construction work begins with curb demolition and curb construction, which is followed by asphalt milling. After that, the existing shaft covers are leveled. The renovation works end with the laying of the new asphalt wear layer. In addition, the sidewalk in the street will be completely renewed. According to the contractor, the duration of the investment will take seven weeks.

The representative asked the population and motorists to be patient during the renovation works and to drive carefully, not in the usual way, but according to the current traffic order. With the completion of the renovation works, residents can once again drive on a comfortable and safe section of road worthy of the neighborhood.

He said about the second phase of the works that it will be implemented as part of the renovation of road 471 in the section between Sámsoni út and Piroska utca in the investment of the Ministry of Construction and Transport.

Among the developments affecting the district, Viktor Papp mentioned that in 2019, Piroska utca underwent a complete renovation, in addition, Honti utca received an asphalt layer in 2021, but further road renovations are expected in the district in the future. A lot of emphasis is also placed on the safety of pedestrian traffic, as 31 sections of pavement were built or renewed in the district in the past period at a cost of HUF 13 million. “Thanks to developments such as the new doctor’s office or the renovation of public parks, it can be said that this part of the city is developing continuously and spectacularly.” said the representative.

Viktor Papp concluded his thoughts by saying that road renovation work is currently taking place in many places in the eastern part of the city, and special attention is also being paid to asphalting those streets that do not have a solid surface. As part of this, the public procurement for the asphalting of Dolmány Street has been concluded, and after the conclusion of the contract, the planning process will start in the next few days. The goal is to improve the traffic in the district in such a way that residents can travel more comfortably and safely on better quality roads.

(Debreceni Nap)