Home to Two Species of the Year

In Hungary, the beginning of each year traditionally marks the selection of a number of indigenous plant and animal species that deserve extra attention according to general and taxon-specific environmental organizations. This joint initiative aims to raise public awareness of respective taxa by highlighting a Species of the Year for each of them.

Based on public votes launched by the Hungarian Mycological Society and the Hungarian Forestry Association, respectively, Fungus of the Year is Microstoma protractum and Tree of the Year is the Tatar maple (Acer tataricum) – the latter is found in our Zoo, with a gorgeous array of colors in autumn. As of a public vote by the Hungarian Natural History Museum, Wildflower of the Year is the common hepatica (Hepatica nobilis), also blooming magnificently on our premises in springtime. As for fauna, also by popular vote, Insect of the Year is the dor beetle (Trypocopris vernalis), Fish of the Year is the zander (Sander ludioperca) and Reptile of the Year is the common European adder (Vipera berus) and, last but certainly not least, Bird of the Year is the long-eared owl (Asio otus) and Mammal of the Year is the European otter (Lutra lutra).

Let us all try and raise awareness of invaluable members of our ecosystems. Come and visit us in 2020 to see the Tree and Wildflower of the Year as well as the rest of the wonderful flora and fauna we are home to.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park