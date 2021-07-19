Risk of thunderstorms – Hajdú-Bihar has a secondary alarm

An alarm signal was sent to MTI on Monday, the National Meteorological Service wrote that during the day additional secondary alarms could be issued to Budapest, Pest, Hajdú-Bihar, Baranya, Bács-Kiskun, Békés, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Csongrád-Csanád, Fejong Heves, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Nógrád, Somogy, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg and Tolna counties. In several counties, there is a first-degree warning due to the risk of thunderstorms.

In addition, a first-instance warning was issued for the whole country due to the risk of thunderstorms. The meteorological service emphasized that the atmosphere in the western and north-western parts of the country is gradually stabilizing, while elsewhere recurring thunderstorms can be expected, the number of which will gradually decrease from the evening hours.

The primary source of danger is a downpour, in a short time 25-30 millimeters, in some places even more than 50 millimeters of precipitation can fall, in addition, in some cases it is necessary to prepare for hail and stormy gusts of wind.

On Monday, the maximum temperature is forecast to be between 26 and 30 degrees. By late evening, the air cools to reach a temperature between 18 and 24 degrees.

MTI