Slovak Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested in Northern Hungary

Police have arrested a Slovak man on suspicion of fatally striking a pedestrian with his car in a hit-and-run accident in Nagyoroszi, in northern Hungary, the Nógrád County police headquarters said on Saturday.

 

The 29-year-old Slovak national hit a man with his car on Wednesday before driving off without attempting to help the victim, police said. The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver was interrogated as a suspect in a hit-and-run case on Saturday and taken into custody, police said, adding that they will initiate his pre-trial detention in the coming days.

 

