Man draws graffiti on railroad cars and buildings

Investigators in Debrecen launched an investigation on 9 May 2020 in connection with vandalism that took place at the local train station. The man, then unknown, was painting with a paintbrush on a railroad car when he was disturbed by security guards. He was thus forced to abandon his work and fled the scene.

The police were forced to work with little trace, but their persistent work paid off. Earlier this year, a local man came into view, who could be contacted not only by the damage to the railway carriages but also by several graffiti in Debrecen. A search was conducted at his home on March 23, 2021, and several paint spray sprays and other equipment used for the offenses were seized. During the interrogation of the suspect, the man gave a detailed confession and then showed the investigators several locations where he had previously left his business card.

The Criminal Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is investigating him on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of committing a criminal offense.

police.hu