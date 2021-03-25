The flames spread on two hectares in Debrecen, between Gázvezeték utca and Vértesi út

Local News
Bácsi Éva

Firefighters were alerted to a wildfire on Tuesday. In the morning in Hajdúszoboszló, at the end of the West Line, the weed burned at five hundred square meters. In Nyírmihálydi, Kossuth Street, a fire broke out on an area of one hectare. In Debrecen, at the end of Kanális Street, the reeds burned on four hundred square meters – the county disaster management announced.

The lawn burned on two hectares in Debrecen, at the intersection of Gázvezeték utca and Vértesi út. Later, between Püspökladány and Szerep, the reeds burned on a thousand square meters.

In the afternoon there was a fire in Hosszúpályi, Nyár utca, the dry Avar burned on seven hundred square meters, and in Nyírmihálydi the units went to Temető utca also due to an open fire.

A tree turned upside down between Balmazújváros and Nagyhegyes on Tuesday afternoon, endangering road traffic. The municipal firefighters of Balmazújváros cut down the tree with a chainsaw.

