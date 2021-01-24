Tragedy in Debrecen: Driver Who Had Hit and Killed a Pedestrian Gave Himself Up to the Cops

A tragedy happened in Debrecen at the intersection of Árpád tér-Nyíl utca on Friday night.

An elderly man fell while crossing the road, then a vehicle drove over the man and fled the scene without stopping. The 60-year-old pedestrian passed away after being taken to hospital. The Debrecen Police Headquarters initiated proceedings due to negligent cause of a fatal road accident. Following the incident, on January 23rd, 2021, the driver of the car, a 41-year-old man from Debrecen, gave himself up to the police.

debreceninap.hu