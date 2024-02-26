All the teeth of a woman from Debrecen were unnecessarily pulled out by fake dentists

A shocking story from Debrecen came to light: fake dentists scammed a mother and her son from Debrecen, pulling out their healthy teeth.

During the terrible and completely unnecessary interventions, seven of the woman’s teeth and one of her child’s teeth were removed, as the second one broke inside the boy’s jaw, so the intervention was interrupted, Blikk reports.

Three years ago, Marcsi consulted a dentist who was recommended to her. More precisely, she only pretended to practice dentistry. S. Erzsébet, informed Marcsi that all 7 teeth holding her fixed dentures must be extracted. The mother trusted her, so she let them do what they wanted with her. The next day, they made her removable dentures, which turned out badly, she was constantly nauseous, couldn’t eat, and lost twenty kilos.

Later, despite this, she also took her 24-year-old son there when he had a toothache, and was told that four of his teeth needed to be extracted. 72-year-old M. Frigyes, a retired dentist with a professional qualification, was up to the task, but the root of the second tooth broke into Marcsi’s son’s jaw.

My son was holding his face, blood was pouring out, and he ran out of the building screaming in pain. On the same day, we went to a private oral surgery clinic, where we immediately realized that we had been scammed. During the examinations, tooth remains were found in the gums of both of us. I threw up a lot from the stress, my missing teeth gave me a speech impediment

– declared Marcsi, who had to spend more than three million forints on corrective interventions, and she was completely broken mentally.

The case went to court. According to the forensic medical expert, the removal of the victims’ teeth was not justified, and the government office established that the company performing counterwork did not have a valid operating license to perform any medical activity. The defendants deny, even that they carried out the intervention with Marcsi.