Ten people charged with money laundering in Debrecen

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has brought charges against ten individuals for money laundering in an indictment submitted to the Debrecen District Court. Prosecutors are seeking prison sentences for the organizers and suspended sentences for those who provided their bank accounts, along with the confiscation of significant assets, the Hajdú-Bihar County Chief Prosecutor’s Office told MTI.

According to the indictment, a man from Fehérgyarmat was contacted by a foreign criminal group in the summer of 2023, aiming to profit from online fraud schemes.

The group sent phishing messages to several victims in Hungary, falsely informing them of lottery winnings. They then called the victims, often posing as bank officials, and convinced them under various pretexts to download remote access software.

Using this software, the perpetrators gained access to the victims’ banking data and carried out unauthorized transfers from their accounts. The defendant’s role was to recruit individuals who, in exchange for a commission, allowed the criminal group to transfer the stolen money into their bank accounts.

The recruited individuals kept 10% of the incoming funds and withdrew the rest in cash, handing it over to the man, who then forwarded it—either personally or via couriers—to the fraudsters.

The man recruited ten people for this purpose. Approximately 43 million forints (about €110,000) from 14 deceived victims was transferred into these accounts, with the account holders helping to conceal the illicit origin of the funds, the prosecutor’s office said.

(MTI)