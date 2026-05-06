Dealer sentenced to 8 years sought for crystal drug trafficking in Hajdú-Bihar

The Hajdú-Bihar County Chief Prosecutor’s Office has charged a man with aggravated drug trafficking for regularly selling drugs.

According to the indictment, the man repeatedly obtained a drug known as “crystal” from an unknown source and sold it in small packaged doses in his residential area for 5,000 forints per unit. He had five regular customers, two of whom purchased drugs from him on 31 and 40 occasions respectively.

The man earned between 30,000 and 40,000 forints daily from drug dealing, which he used to support himself and his family, while also storing the money at his home.

During his arrest, police seized a larger quantity of substances classified as drugs, various sizes of resealable plastic bags, and nearly 3 million forints in cash, all of which originated from his illegal activity.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Chief Prosecutor’s Office filed charges at the Debrecen Regional Court against the repeat offender—who was already under criminal supervision in another case—for drug trafficking involving a significant quantity of drugs sold for profit.

According to the prosecutor’s sentencing proposal, if the defendant admits guilt at the preparatory hearing and waives his right to trial, he should be sentenced to 8 years in prison, fined 800,000 forints, banned from public affairs for 8 years, and a confiscation order should be issued for the seized cash and proceeds from drug sales.