Therapy dogs help students during exams at ELTE University Library

During the exam period, students are supported by friendly therapy dogs and extended opening hours at the ELTE University Library and Archives.

According to ELTE’s statement on Wednesday, university students often experience stress and anxiety during exams, and the presence of therapy dogs not only supports mental health but also enhances the learning experience.

During the sessions, therapy dogs and their handlers from the “A Smile with a Dog” Foundation and the “With a Dog for Humans” Foundation are available to students, providing a safe and supportive environment.

The four-legged helpers can be visited without prior registration in the library’s ground-floor community space at times indicated on the reading room displays.

At the end of the semester and during the exam period, the library also offers extended opening hours, welcoming readers and students until 10 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays.

During these extended hours, room supervision and general information services are provided, along with access to various library services.

(MTI)

Main picture: illustration.