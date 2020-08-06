Catholic Caritas Launches Back-To-School Charity Drive

Hungary’s Catholic Caritas has launched a charity drive to help some 10,000 children in getting ready for the new school year.

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the signing of the post-WWI Trianon Peace Treaty the Catholic Caritas will also send school supplies and backpacks to 100 ethnic Hungarian children in western Ukraine’s Transcarpathia region and Serbia’s Vojvodina province, Gábor Écsy, the charity’s director, told a press conference.

The donations will be delivered to the schoolchildren in late August and early September, Écsy said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay