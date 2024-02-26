Non-perishable food is collected in Catholic churches

Non-perishable food will be collected in Catholic churches for a week from Sunday.

The faithful are asked to bear witness to the “practice of merciful love” during this year’s Lent as well and to contribute non-perishable food to the Catholic Church’s relief campaign. As part of the food collection, donations are accepted from March 3 to March 10 in Catholic churches at the designated place.

I touched on the fact that even the smallest donation expresses love for one’s neighbor. The food packages collected in churches “not only provide food but also carry a message, a tangible sign of the love of the provident God to needy families,” they said.

The Way of the Cross devotion appeared in the 19th century and spread in the Christian world in its present form in the Middle Ages. Reflecting on the events of Jesus’ suffering, it is obvious that there were helpers on his way to the cross, whom Providence assigned to him. “This is how God sends us to the side of our needy fellow human beings so that we too can be the Simons and Veronicas of Cyrene,” they wrote.

It was noted that the collection is also a good opportunity for – where there is not yet a parish charity group – to form occasional helper groups in the parishes, whose task is to organize and carry out collection-related tasks, such as sorting donations, preparing food packages and delivering them to those in need.

You can also get involved in the aid campaign via the telephone donation line, by calling the phone number of Katolikus Karitász 1356, you can support those in need with HUF 500.

In the circular, they also mentioned that as a result of the collections announced in previous years, they were able to help thousands of families from the donations of the faithful. Even the smallest donations are “gratefully welcome”, they said, expressing their hope that they will be able to help many families again, following the example of the merciful Jesus.

(MTI)