10 Schools, Nurseries Suspend Classroom Teaching

Out of Hungary’s 6,000 educational institutions, four nurseries and six schools have suspended classroom teaching due to coronavirus, a government official has said.

Zoltán Maruzsa, state secretary of public education, told current affairs channel M1 late on Friday that there is no need to make a blanket transfer to online learning for the time being. Schools and nurseries will be continually monitored and targeted action taken, he added.

The government sees digital education as a last resort since traditional classroom teaching is “more effective in every way”, he said. According to current protocols, classroom teaching is suspended for 2-3 days, during which it is gauged whether the quarantine of the infected student has managed to stop the virus’s spread. Currently, 60-70 institutions are being actively monitored due to the suspected presence of the virus on school premises. In most cases, no further action will need to be taken, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay