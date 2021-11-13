Hungary Records 116 Covid Deaths, 8,370 New Infections

Altogether 116 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 8,370 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 5,992,142 people have received a first jab, while 5,768,941 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 1,527,000 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 89,581, while hospitals are treating 5,147 Covid-19 patients, 509 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 939,784 infections have been registered, while the number of fatalities has risen to 31,867. Fully 818,336 people have made a recovery. There are 47,575 people in official quarantine, while the number of tests taken stands at 7,752,519.

