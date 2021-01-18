Teachers Union PDSZ Protests Model Change in Tertiary Education

The national board of the PDSZ teachers’ trade union issued a statement on Sunday protesting the model change in Hungarian tertiary education.

Reorganising universities to operate as foundations causes significant labour-law disadvantages to workers and the loss of allowances, PDSZ said. Additionally, state support stops being considered public monies, which is a loss to everyone, the statement added. The transformation to private ownership could result in public monies ending up in private pockets and universities’ already damaged autonomy could suffer more, PDSZ said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay