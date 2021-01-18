LMP Initiates Petition for ‘Fairer’ Pension Rise

Opposition LMP is starting a petition for a “fairer pension increase that exceeds the rate of inflation”, the party’s co-chair Erzsébet Schmuck said at on online press conference on Saturday.

She said the government’s policy of pegging pension increases to the inflation rate is “trickery”, alleging they intentionally underestimate price increases and make a correction only at the end of the year. Schmuck said that 600,000 Hungarian pensioners get less than 100,000 forints (EUR 278) a month, and the minimum monthly pension is still 28,500 forints.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay