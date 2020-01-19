Fishermen Saved the Life of a Stork

National
Tóháti Zsuzsa

Instead of migrating, this stork chose to stay in Hungary, and he spent the autumn months beside the fishing lake in Tuzsér and was fed by local fishermen. On Friday, however, they noticed that the bird was injured.

As it turned out, there was a hook in his right wing. After removing the hook, he spent the night with a local couple and was taken to the Hortobágy Bird Hospital. Fortunately, the wound caused by the hook is not severe, but it hurts the stork’s wing, which is completely bruised.

He spends the winter in the Hortobágy Bird Hospital, and his wings will be fine by spring.

In Hungary, more and more white storks choose to spend the winter months due to the mild weather.

Source and photo: www.debreceninap.hu

