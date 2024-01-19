Phishers are misusing the name of the MÁV-Volán group to scam people

Phishers are abusing the name of the MÁV-Volán group – MÁV drew attention in a statement sent to MTI on Friday.

It was pointed out that phishing fraudsters have recently been advertising travel discounts in the name of the MÁV-Volán group. Fake START club Premium cards worth HUF 699 are being promoted on Facebook and Instagram pages that are deceptively similar to the pages of the MÁV-Volán group and MÁV-Start, which provides free travel for one year. Through these social platforms, they are trying to obtain users’ personal data and money, they write in the announcement.

MÁV-Start, MÁV, or any company belonging to the MÁV-Volán group does not advertise a HUF 699 START club Premium card that provides free travel for one year, they stressed.

In the announcement, MÁV asks passengers to note that the official websites of the MÁV-Volán group are always available under the domains mavcsoport.hu, volanbusz.hu, mav-hev.hu, and jegy.mav.hu. Any other website or ad that looks deceptively similar to these is most likely a scam.

In recent weeks, the railway company’s customer service has received 20-30 calls a day, in which passengers draw attention to fraud or inquire about the discount offered in misleading advertisements, the statement says.

To prevent fraud, MÁV recommends that it is advisable to check the discounts provided by MÁV-Start Zrt. on the mavcsoport.hu website. If you have any doubts about any discount you see on the Internet, you should contact the 24-hour telephone customer service (MÁVDIREKT), which can be reached at +36 (1) 3 49 49 49.

The MÁV-Volán group condemns cases aimed at deceiving passengers. These are always led to legal action – announced MÁV.

(MTI)

Picture: MÁV