Magyar Telekom, Yettel and One to raise prices

Magyar Telekom, Yettel and One will all increase their prices. Telekom and Yettel will apply a 4.4% inflation-linked fee adjustment from July 1, 2026, in line with the annual consumer price index for 2025 published by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH). One will implement the same 4.4% increase from September 1, 2026.

Magyar Telekom

Magyar Telekom recalled that in April 2025 it announced that, as a sign of its commitment to supporting Hungary’s economic recovery, it would not apply any inflation-linked price adjustment until June 30, 2026.

After this period ends, the company will return to the standard procedure set out in its General Terms and Conditions. As a result, from July 1, 2026, the monthly fees of services contracted before December 31, 2025 will increase by 4.4%, corresponding to the officially published annual consumer price change for 2025.

Affected residential and business customers with mobile or fixed-line services will receive bills reflecting the new fees in August.

For residential customers, the adjustment applies to home internet, TV and telephone packages, as well as mobile voice and data plans introduced before December 31, 2025. Home and mobile packages launched in 2026 will not be affected.

For residential fleet customers, the adjustment applies to mobile voice and data packages established before December 31, 2025. Therefore, currently available packages such as Flotta Net 2 GB, Flotta Net 6 GB, Flotta Net 16 GB and Flotta Unlimited Net are not affected, nor are voice packages established after January 1, 2026.

For business customers, the inflation-linked adjustment applies to the monthly fees of mobile and fixed-line services contracted before December 31, 2025.

Usage-based charges—including call and SMS fees—as well as the fees of add-on services will remain unchanged for all customer groups.

One

In 2026, One will apply the inflation-linked adjustment only to residential mobile and fleet plans, as well as small-business mobile and fixed-line subscription services introduced before November 14, 2025.

The increase will be 4.4% and will take effect on September 1, 2026. It will be calculated on the standard monthly subscription fee before discounts, while existing monthly discounts will remain unchanged.

The company emphasized that the adjustment does not apply to supplementary subscription fees, optional package fees, or usage-based charges.

For residential fixed-line packages—including television, telephone and internet services—One will not apply the automatic inflation-linked adjustment in 2026. However, as part of efforts to simplify its service portfolio, One Hungary will standardize its package and discount structure. During this process, some tariffs and discounts may be discontinued, which could lead to higher prices for certain customers.

These changes are expected to take effect from August 1, 2026. Further details will be provided to affected customers in accordance with the company’s General Terms and Conditions.

Yettel

Yettel noted that in 2025, in response to economic conditions and efforts to curb inflation, it introduced a fixed-amount discount equivalent to the inflation-linked adjustment for certain residential postpaid plans.

The discount applied to selected voice, mobile internet and HomeNet tariffs and appeared automatically on customers’ bills. Originally valid until April 30, 2026, the discount was later extended until June 30, 2026.

At the same time, Yettel informs customers on its website that, in accordance with its General Terms and Conditions, monthly subscription fees are adjusted annually based on the average annual consumer price index published by KSH. The 2026 adjustment will take place by July 1, 2026, with an increase of 4.4%.

The first bill after July 1 will contain only the proportional increase for the days following the adjustment date, since the change takes effect during the billing period. Bills issued after August 3 will reflect the full new monthly fee.

For residential subscriptions, the adjustment affects only the monthly fees of postpaid plans. Call charges, SMS charges and additional data packages will remain unchanged. Existing monthly-fee discounts will continue to be available.

For tariff plans whose data allowance cannot be fully used within the EU roaming zone and which are affected by the adjustment, the amount of roaming data available will increase when the new fees take effect.

Yettel said that details regarding the period after June 30, 2026, will be communicated to affected customers in accordance with its General Terms and Conditions.

(MTI)