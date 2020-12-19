Coronavirus – 187 Fatalities, Infections Up 4,428

Fully 187 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 4,428 infected were officially registered, bringing the total number of infections to 295,977, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

The death toll has risen to 7,725, while the number of people who have made a recovery has increased to 89,814. The number of active infections stands at 198,438, while there are 7,335 hospitalised Covid patients, 564 on a ventilator. Altogether 45,075 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 2,456,600.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (58,036) and Pest County (37,623) so far, followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (17,693), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplen (17,173), Hajdú-Bihar (16,694) and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (14,870). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (5,659).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay