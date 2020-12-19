Jobbik Calls for December 24 to Be Made Public Holiday

Opposition Jobbik has submitted an amendment proposal to the labour code to parliament that would make December 24 a public holiday, a lawmaker of the nationalist conservative party said.

Tamás Csányi told a press conference that rules requiring students and teachers to make up for having Dec. 24 off by having classes on a Saturday were “completely unnecessary”, arguing that the day already fell within the winter break. Making Dec. 24 a holiday would have a miniscule impact on the economy, he said, arguing that only retailers and service sector businesses were open that day anyway. People should not have to focus on work on that day, but should instead be with their families preparing for Christmas Eve, Csányi said.

 

