Europe is ready to engage, von der Leyen tells annual EU Ambassadors’ Conference

“This is a moment for action. It is a moment to reach out, and make clear that Europe is ready to engage”, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told today European Union Ambassadors who have gathered for their 2020 annual conference taking place virtually.

She reflected on the past year largely marked by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, stressing that the crisis had served as a strong reminder of the need to tackle global challenges together. “This work with our partners all around the world – this solidarity and cooperation – is more important today than it has ever been”, she said while thanking the Ambassadors for the actions taken around the world – from delivering emergency aid to helping repatriate stranded Europeans.

Looking ahead, von der Leyen said that our commitment to our values and to our partners would remain ‘as steadfast as ever’. In that regard, she particularly focused on the next chapter of the transatlantic alliance, congratulating once more President-elect Joseph Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“Our alliance is based on shared values and history. On a common belief in working together to build a stronger, more peaceful and more prosperous world. These goals will always endure”, von der Leyen stated. She in parallel called for a new transatlantic agenda fit for today’s world, and said it was Europe who should take the initiative.

Von der Leyen highlighted key areas where EU is ready to work closely with the United States and other countries over the next year. These include overcoming the pandemic, protecting our climate and nature, strengthening our multilateral rules-based system and defining a rulebook for the digital economy and society.

“There are so many compelling reasons for the EU and US, the two largest poles of free market activity in the world, to work together. That is what we will do”, she announced.

Von der Leyen also spoke about Europe’s stronger role in the world. “The stronger, more assertive we are internally, the more we can achieve in the world. That is how geopolitical power is built”, she said reminding that this internal strength would be nowhere more important than in building a better world after the crisis.

