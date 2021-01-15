In Belgium, vaccination with the Moderna vaccine will begin on Monday

In Belgium, the population will be vaccinated with the Coronavirus vaccine from Moderna on Monday, after 35,000 people have received the first dose of the vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech since December 28, local press said on Thursday.

According to Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, Belgium has so far received 8,000 doses of the American Moderna vaccine.

Four hospitals will receive the available vaccine, distributed in proportion to the start of Monday’s vaccination campaign. One in Brussels, one in Wallonia and one in Flanders, and one in a region home to a small German-speaking community. The minister added that a further 13,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be delivered to Belgium next week, followed by 31,000 on 1 February and a further 94,000 on 15 February.

Philippe Peetrons, the chief physician at the metropolitan hospital receiving the vaccine, said that with 800 doses of the vaccine arriving at the facility, vaccination of staff treating coronavirus patients would begin immediately. Vaccination is on a voluntary basis, he said.

The Moderna vaccine, like the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines, should be given in two steps a few weeks apart.

According to the competent Belgian health authority, some 35,000 have received the first dose of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine since the vaccination began on 28 December. The first phase of the Belgian vaccination campaign involved at-risk age groups and about 12 percent of residents of nursing homes. This represents 0.38 percent of the country’s adult population.

According to data released on Thursday, the number of people infected in Belgium continues to rise since the end of last week. During the week, an average of 2,083 new coronavirus infections was registered per day, up 28 percent from last week. The epidemic is spreading across the country, but is particularly prominent in the Brussels region, where on Tuesday it was 115 percent more infected compared to the previous week, data said.

The number of hospital admissions continues to show a declining trend. There are currently 1,937 people hospitalized for coronavirus infection, a 7 percent decrease over a one-week period. An average of 125 new patients are transported to the hospital every day, 4 percent less than a week ago. 360 people receive intensive care, 11 percent less than last week.

Coronavirus is responsible for an average of about 53 deaths a day, an 18 percent decrease in one week. Since the outbreak in Belgium, 670,249 people have been infected with the new type of coronavirus and 20,250 people have died from the complications.

