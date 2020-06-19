Hungarian Government Introduces State of ‘Pandemic Preparedness’

Hungarian Government Introduces State of 'Pandemic Preparedness'

Hungary’s government has introduced a state of “pandemic preparedness” across the entire country with the declaration of a “health crisis”, a decree published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny shows.

The decree came into force on Thursday, the day after a state of emergency decreed on March 11 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus ended.

The government will review the necessity of the state of pandemic preparedness every three months, according to the decree which will remain in force until December 18, 2020.

