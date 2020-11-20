It was snowing in Kékes, an arctic cold coming

There was fifteen minutes of snowfall this morning in the Kékes, and the webcam of the Time Picture also captured the phenomenon.

The portal writes that the increasingly eastern precipitation block at the highest point of our country was still able to mix with the frosty air coming from high, and it was still cold enough (about 1.3 degrees) at the top to keep the snow from melting, so some instead of rain, snowflakes fell for minutes.

From now on, a cold front will shape our weather and flood the Carpathian Basin with drier, colder air of Arctic origin over the weekend. It’s time to turn off the garden pins and bring in the frost-sensitive plants!