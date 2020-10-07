Foreign residents to compete in 2020 National Gallop

Culture National
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Foreign residents to compete in 2020 National Gallop

Due to travel restrictions related to the coronavirus epidemic the foreign jockeys competing in the 13th National Gallop will be residents of Hungary, organisers told MTI.

The races will be held at Budapest’s Heroes’ Square on a track specially built for the purpose, on Saturday and Sunday. The 72 participants riding horses from the Bábolna National Horse Farm will represent Croatia, Slovakia, Romania, Mexico, India, Mongolia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Serbia and Hungary. The races and accompanying programmes will be broadcast live by public Duna Television.

 

MTI

Related Posts

20 Fatalities, Registered Covid-19 Infections Up 818 in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Lawmakers approve major wage hike for doctors

Kurucz Judit

11 Fatalities, Registered Infections Up 905 in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *