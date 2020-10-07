Foreign residents to compete in 2020 National Gallop

Due to travel restrictions related to the coronavirus epidemic the foreign jockeys competing in the 13th National Gallop will be residents of Hungary, organisers told MTI.

The races will be held at Budapest’s Heroes’ Square on a track specially built for the purpose, on Saturday and Sunday. The 72 participants riding horses from the Bábolna National Horse Farm will represent Croatia, Slovakia, Romania, Mexico, India, Mongolia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Serbia and Hungary. The races and accompanying programmes will be broadcast live by public Duna Television.

