National Heritage Days to Offer Access to ‘Hidden’ Monuments

Culture
Hungary’s National Heritage Days will offer the general public access to otherwise closed monuments and other treasures on September 19-20, the Prime Minister’s Office told MTI.

 

According to the statement, several hundred sites will open up for the programme, which is part of the European Heritage Days initiative held in 50 countries each year. The programme showcases the country’s architectural and archaeological heritage, the statement said. The PM’s Office added that participating sites can be toured online should the coronavirus situation prohibit personal visits.

Online registration is available at: http://oroksegnapok.gov.hu

 

MTI

