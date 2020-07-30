Two people smugglers, 21 illegal migrants apprehended in Hungary

Police apprehended two Turkish people smugglers and 21 illegal migrants near Győr, in north-western Hungary, the Győr-Moson-Sopron County Police Headquarters said.

The people smugglers and the migrants, who claimed to be Syrian citizens, were caught on the M1 motorway in an operation involving four counties after police stopped two vehicles that appeared to be travelling together. The two cars were carrying a total of 21 migrants, none of whom could produce personal identification or permits allowing them to be in Hungary.

MTI