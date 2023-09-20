A man fabricated a stamp on his vehicle license with a coin to falsify its technical validity

The Debrecen Public Prosecutor’s Office charges the Polish man who falsified the technical validity of his vehicle with the crime of falsifying public documents.

According to the indictment, on June 8, 2023, at 3:00 a.m., the Polish citizen wanted to leave Hungary in the truck he was driving at the Nyírábrány border crossing. However, the vehicle’s technical validity had expired more than three months earlier, so the defendant was not allowed to cross the border, and an on-the-spot fine was imposed on him for driving with an invalid official license.

The defendant then drove his truck to Debrecen and stopped at a gas station. The man colored a Polish coin, which he used to make an impression similar to a circular stamp on his vehicle’s license plate, and then entered the dates necessary for the date of technical validity with his own hand.

The perpetrator went to another border crossing, applied for exit at Létavértes at 10:25 a.m. in the direction of Romania, and handed over the forged document during the inspection. The border guard noticed that the stamp on the traffic permit was fake, so the accused was arrested and his document was confiscated.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office accuses the man who confessed to the crime of falsifying public documents. In his indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, he proposed that the District Court of Debrecen impose a suspended prison sentence based on the content of the case files and that the document seized by the Berettyóújfalu police be sent to the issuing Polish authority.

The photo taken by the police shows the forged seal.

(Debrecen Court)