Extreme Cold Weather to Arrive

Extreme cold is to arrive in the upcoming days. Yesterday, the coldest temperature dropped to -14.2 degrees and to -15.8 degrees today.

During the day, there was frost all day in the Trans-Tisza region. Tomorrow a small block of precipitation will arrive from the southeast, thanks to which we will have to prepare for snow in the southern part of the Great Plain, the wind will be very strong.

Tomorrow morning, on Tuesday, the lowest temperature will be between -2 and -11 degrees. On Wednesday morning temperature will be between -3 and -16 degrees. On Thursday we can expect the coldest morning, the minimum is expected between -3 and -22 degrees. We can expect the coldest in the Trans-Tisza region, while the warmest in the Sopron area.

metkep.hu

pixabay