The beautiful flamenco dance performance in Debrecen

Culture
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The beautiful flamenco dance performance in Debrecen

The beautiful flamenco dance performance of the FlamenCorazónArte Dance Theater and the National Dance Theater calls for a journey in which only our imagination can limit the location of the stops.

All dance lovers are invited to this fascinating performance.

Moreover, now language cannot set limits either, as we need to speak only the common language of dance.

The duration of the dance performance is 60 minutes. Here you can find the ticket information.

 

Csokonai Theater

Photo: Csokonai Színház – Debrecen Facebbok-page.

