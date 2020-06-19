Hungarian Economy Protection Measures Save 1.2 M Jobs

The government’s economy protection measures implemented to counter the effects of the novel coronavirus epidemic have saved 1.2 million jobs in Hungary, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, told a regular press briefing.

The lockdown forced by the epidemic has seriously hit Hungary’s labour market and economic output, he added. Economic forecasts for Hungary vary, he said, adding that the government’s projection based on forecasts by the finance ministry is for a recession of 3%. The epidemic has considerably limited the room for manoeuvring in next year’s budget, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay