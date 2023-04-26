The average gross salary was HUF 531,200 in February in Hungary

The gross average earnings of those employed full-time was HUF 531,200 in February 2023, the average net earnings calculated with discounts taken into account reached HUF 366,400. The gross average earnings were 0.8 percent higher and the net average earnings were 1.2 percent higher than a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Wednesday.

According to the announcement, the change in average earnings was significantly influenced by the service allowance corresponding to the six-month salary paid to national defense and law enforcement professional staff in February 2022, the so-called weapon money. Filtering out the effect of this, the growth of the average gross salary would be 14.8 percentage points, and the net salary would be 15.2 percentage points higher, they wrote.

In February of this year, the regular gross average salary (without premium, bonus, or one-month special allowance) can be estimated at HUF 505,400, which is 17.3 percent higher than a year earlier. The regular gross average earnings for enterprises amounted to HUF 509,800, in the budget sector to HUF 486,600, and in the non-profit sector to HUF 515,900, which means an increase of 19.0 percent, 13.1 percent and 12.4 percent in one year.

The net average earnings without discounts reached HUF 353,200, including discounts, HUF 366,400, 0.8 and 1.2 percent more than a year earlier. Filtering out the effect of gun money, the increase in net average earnings calculated with discounts taken into account would be 15.2 percentage points higher.

Real earnings decreased by 19.6 percent, in addition to the outstanding increase of 25.4 percent in consumer prices compared to the same period of the previous year. Weapon money accounts for 11.8 percentage points of the decrease in real earnings.

The gross median earnings were HUF 423,400, 16.3 percent higher than a year earlier. The median value of net earnings, calculated taking discounts into account, reached HUF 295,600, 16.5 percent higher than the same period of the previous year.

In January-February this year, the gross average earnings of those employed full-time was HUF 529,600. The net average earnings without discounts reached HUF 352,200, and HUF 365,200 including discounts. The gross and average net earnings calculated without discounts both increased by 7.9 percent, and the net earnings calculated with discounts by 8.0 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. The change in average earnings was significantly influenced by the gun money affecting February 2022, excluding the effect of which, the increase in gross average earnings would be 8.0 percentage points higher, and the net one would be 8.1 percentage points higher.

In the first two months, the gross average earnings of those employed full-time at businesses employing at least five people, at budget institutions and at non-profit organizations that are significant in terms of employment was HUF 545,200. The net average earnings without discounts reached HUF 362,600, and HUF 375,500 including discounts. The gross and average net earnings calculated without discounts both increased by 7.6 percent, and the net earnings calculated with discounts by 7.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. In the first two months, the change in average earnings was significantly influenced by the gun money affecting February 2022. If this effect is filtered out, the increase in gross average earnings would be 8.5 percent, and the net would be 8.6 percentage points higher.

MTI