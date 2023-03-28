The average gross salary in January was HUF 528,000

In January 2023, the gross average salary of those employed full-time was HUF 528,000 (approx 1407.93 euro), and the net average salary calculated with allowances in mind was HUF 363,900 (approx 970.35 euró). The gross average earnings were 16.1 percent and the net average earnings 16.0 percent higher than a year earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Tuesday.

The gross average earnings were the highest in the information and communication sector (HUF 867,400), and the lowest in the accommodation and hospitality sector (HUF 349,700).

The regular gross average earnings (without premiums, bonuses, one-month special benefits) can be estimated at HUF 502,900, which is 17.3 percent higher than a year earlier. The regular gross average earnings for enterprises amounted to HUF 505,600, in the budget sector to HUF 489,800, and in the non-profit sector to HUF 513,600, which means an increase of 18.2, 15.3, and 14.0 percent respectively in one year.

The net average earnings without discounts reached HUF 351,100, including discounts, HUF 363,900, 16.1 and 16.0 percent more than a year earlier.

Real earnings decreased by 7.6 percent, in addition to a 25.7 percent increase in consumer prices compared to the same period of the previous year.

The gross median earnings were HUF 422,400, 17.1 percent higher than a year earlier.

The median value of net earnings, calculated taking discounts into account, reached HUF 294,500, 17.0 percent higher than the same period of the previous year.

The gross average earnings of those employed full-time at businesses employing at least five people, budget institutions and non-profit organizations that are significant in terms of employment was HUF 543,600.

The average net salary without discounts reached HUF 361,500, including discounts, and HUF 374,300.

The gross and average net earnings calculated without discounts both increased by 16.3 percent, and the net earnings calculated with discounts by 16.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

MTI