The storm damaged a roof in Debrecen

Due to the gale-force winds, the firefighters are working continuously, at 7:00 p.m. their help was needed at one hundred and sixty locations, the disaster management told MTI on Monday evening.

According to the announcement, the weather causes the most problems in Budapest, and the number of ongoing events in the capital is over seventy.

At the same time, the wind also causes damage in other parts of the country, they added. Storm damage was reported from 29 addresses in Fejér County, 17 in Pest County, and 14 in Bács-Kiskun, but the strong wind is already causing havoc in the northeastern region of Hungary.

In Debrecen, on Csillag Street, a roof was damaged by the stormy wind:

Typically, reports are received about the removal of trees, broken branches, or broken electrical wires and cables of telecommunication service providers that have fallen on main and side roads, railway tracks, and residential buildings, the disaster management said.