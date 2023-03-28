From Wednesday to Sunday, select films are shown for free at the Apollo Cinema

Movies related to Hortobágy will be screened at the Apollo cinema this week from Wednesday to Sunday. The cinema does not ask for money for the screenings, but prior registration is required.


During the thematic Hortobágy Film Days, from Wednesday to Sunday, in the evening hours, different films depicting the past and present-day related to Hortobágy and nature conservation will be screened together with an audience meeting and a podium discussion. The movies can be watched free of charge with prior registration, the cinema announced in its announcement.

More information and registration are here.

