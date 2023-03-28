Another drug distribution gang was arrested in Hajdú-Bihar county

Another drug-distributing gang was arrested in Hajdú-Bihar, the press service of the county police headquarters told MTI on Tuesday.

Following an operation in January, the Debrecen unit of the Emergency Police National Investigation Bureau (KR NNI) once again struck down the area’s drug distribution network: five more people were arrested in the large-scale operation, they announced.

On January 18, in a coordinated operation – carried out with more than 50 police officers – five members of the gang were hit: the two men from Hajdúböszörmény, one from Debrecen, one from Hajdúszoboszló and one from Sárospatak were constantly conspiring with each other and carried out their criminal activities within an organized framework, which even their immediate family members did not know about. they knew – they wrote.

According to the well-founded suspicion, the five-member company has continued its illegal business since December 2021, during which they supplied drugs to the youth of Hajdú-Bihar. The investigators searched the residences of all five suspects and seized plant materials, packaging materials, films, bags, grinders, digital scales, as well as mobile phones and SIM cards, as well as almost one million forints and 400 euros, the statement reads.

The men, aged between 23 and 26, are suspected of drug trafficking. After their questioning, they initiated the arrest of all five of them, which was ordered by the Debrecen District Court on the motion of the Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office – they wrote.

Since then, the KR NNI Debrecen investigators have come to the attention of more drug dealers, who have been regularly selling drugs to young people since the fall of 2021. The store was operated in an organized and conspiratorial manner, dividing individual tasks among themselves, the police said.

According to their announcement, the KR NNI’s Debrecen department, together with the investigators of the Debrecen Police Department and with the support of the operations units of the Counter-Terrorism Center, hit five members of the team on March 21 in Debrecen, Hajdúszoboszló and Hajdúböszörmény.

During the operation, five men were arrested and interrogated as suspects for drug trafficking committed in a criminal association. The Debrecen District Court ordered their arrest. They are currently investigating whether the network had several drug-selling members, how wide a range of consumers it could serve, how much profit it could make and from what source it obtained the drugs – they wrote.

Together with the current action, the number of dealers whom the investigators of the KR NNI in Debrecen managed to prosecute has increased to ten in the recent period, which significantly reduced the supply side of the drug-infested area, the announcement reads.