DKV has decided to increase the number of buses, there will also be night buses

From May 2, 2023, DKV Zrt. will increase the schedule of bus services. In order to measure travel habits, the company has already installed passenger counting equipment on 43 buses.



According to the company’s announcement, flights will be condensed based on the continuous analysis of these data. And at the parents’ signal, night buses will take young people who want to have fun home from the first weekend of May.

Starting on May 1st, trams will once again transport passengers on lines 1 and 2 even on weekends.

BUS COMPRESSION FROM MAY 2

Based on the received public and employer requests and passenger count data, the 19, 22, 22Y, 24, 24Y, 25, 125, 25Y, 125Y, 30- as, 44, 46, 46E and 146 bus lines are the most justified for compression.

Bus 19:

Adapted to the travel needs of Tócóskert, Dobozi housing estate, Csapókert and Júlia-telep, it will run again every 30 minutes on weekends between 08:00 – 12:00 and 16:00 – 20:00.

Buses 22, 22Y, 24, 24Y:

Due to the increased passenger traffic between the Campuses, flights run every 15 minutes between 06:00 and 08:00 on working days. Between 08:00 and 13:00, buses depart from Vincellér Street every 20 minutes.

25, 125, 25Y, 125Y buses:

In line with the passenger needs of Tócóskert and the eastern part of the city, the previous 30-minute following time has been restored for buses 25/125 and 25Y/125Y between 8:00-12:00 and 17:00-21:00 on weekdays. On weekends, between 08:00 and 12:00 and 15:00 – 21:00, flights depart from Vincellér Street every 30 minutes.

Buses number 30, 30N:

On weekdays from 08:00 to 12:00 and from 17:00 to 20:00, as well as on holidays from 15:00 to 20:00, flights run every 30 minutes.

At the request of the residents of Bánk, a new pair of flights will operate on route 30N, departing from Nagyállomás at 05:48 and from Bánk at 06:20.

Bus 44:

In order to serve the southern part of the city even more fully, the flights will run every 30 minutes between 08:00 and 12:00 and every 20 minutes between 13:00 and 17:00 on working days. The weekend schedule of the flights will also change: between 08:00-12:00 and 15:00-17:00, the buses will again run every 30 minutes.

Buses 46, 46E and 146:

Buses run every 30 minutes on route group 46 between 08:00 and 12:00.

Due to the dynamic development of the Határ Úti Industrial Park, new flights will start on lines 46, 46E and 146 as a result of increased travel demands. Bus number 46 departs from Nagyállomás at 07:00 and 11:18, and from Inter Tan-ker Zrt. at 07:20 and 11:40. Bus 46E departs from Inter Tan-Ker Zrt. at 17:30 and from Nagyállomás at 18:00. Bus 146 departs from the Nagyállássom at 08:48, 09:48 and 10:48 from the Nagyállássom.

NIGHT BUSES:

In order to serve parents’ comments and weekend travel needs even more fully, DKV Zrt is launching new night bus with the numbers 92, 93 and 94. The company’s goal is to ensure that all young people arrive home safely at night.

Bus 92 in the direction of the eastern part of the city departs from Doberdó Street at 00:30 and 01:30 through the city center.

Bus 93 also goes to the city center, but it travels in the direction of the western part of the city. It departs from the Grand Station at 00:45 and 01:45.

Bus 94 in the direction of Józsa departs from the Nagyállómás through the city center at 00:30 and 01:30.

Passengers will be transported by environmentally friendly Mercedes-Benz eCitaro electric buses on night flights. Night flights will only operate on Saturdays and Sundays at dawn.

DKV