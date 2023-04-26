Crazy BMW driver in Debrecen: the accident could have happened in seconds

It’s terrifying what a BMW driver did a few days ago in Debrecen – it can be seen in the footage shared by the Bpudapest Motorists’ Association.

A car’s on-board camera recorded the kamikaze driver, who was in such a hurry that he didn’t even have time to watch the traffic in front of him:

“In the city at 70-80 km/h, the driver almost hit me,/ my little girl was also sitting in the back / in fact, she almost crashes head-on with the oncoming Audi. I would revoke your driver’s license forever for something like this. I trust that the authorities will take action! “, the witness of the incident summed up his thoughts.

 

debreceninap.hu

