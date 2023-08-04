Hail and Thunderstorm in Debrecen

Several centimeters of ice fell in the northern part of Debrecen early Friday evening, but we also received news of broken branches and fallen trees.



According to Időkép’s forecast, the fun is far from over, until Friday evening, in addition to the western and southwestern parts of the country, further violent thunderstorms can also be expected in the eastern counties.

Moreover, violent thunderstorms are expected in several areas in the late evening and night hours, which may also be accompanied by intense lightning activity, downpours, hail and stormy winds.

Photo: readers

debreceninap.hu

idokep.hu