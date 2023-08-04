Starting today, the price of fuel will rise again at domestic gas stations

There will be another significant fuel price increase from Friday at domestic wells, holtankoljak.hu reports.



The price of Brent oil is steadily rising, and the forint exchange rate is constantly weakening against the dollar. Thus, on Friday, the wholesale price of gasoline will be increased by HUF 5 gross, while gas stations will have to pay HUF 15 gross to wholesalers for diesel.

Thus, from Friday, the average prices are expected to rise to the following level:

95 gasoline: HUF 627/liter Gas oil: HUF 628/liter

