Starting today, the price of fuel will rise again at domestic gas stations

Economy
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Starting today, the price of fuel will rise again at domestic gas stations

There will be another significant fuel price increase from Friday at domestic wells, holtankoljak.hu reports.


The price of Brent oil is steadily rising, and the forint exchange rate is constantly weakening against the dollar. Thus, on Friday, the wholesale price of gasoline will be increased by HUF 5 gross, while gas stations will have to pay HUF 15 gross to wholesalers for diesel.

Thus, from Friday, the average prices are expected to rise to the following level:

95 gasoline: HUF 627/liter

Gas oil: HUF 628/liter

Fuel prices are rising significantly again

Photo: Yvette Frank

Related Posts

Fuel prices are rising significantly again

Bácsi Éva

The average sublet price is 170,000 forints in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Starting today, the price of fuel will rise again at domestic gas stations

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *