The price of gasoline and diesel will continue to rise this week, after Friday’s HUF 13 and HUF 12 increases, the rate of change will be significant again from Wednesday.

According to information from Holtankoljak.hu, the price of gasoline will increase by HUF 12 gross, and diesel will cost HUF 15 gross more.

Considering the current average prices, we can refuel at the following average prices from Wednesday:

95 gasoline: HUF 622/liter,

diesel: HUF 613/liter

– writes the specialist portal.