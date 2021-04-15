Hungary to Draw EUR 17 BN From EU Recovery Fund for Energy Efficient Solutions

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary to Draw EUR 17 BN From EU Recovery Fund for Energy Efficient Solutions

Hungary plans to draw 16-17 billion euros from the European Union’s 750 billion euro pandemic recovery fund to fund household solar systems and energy efficient heating systems, a government official told a conference.

 

At a conference organised by the association of solar system distributors, Attila Steiner, the state secretary responsible for the development of circular economy, energy and climate policy, said the government aimed to modernise 80,000 households, with 100 billion forints (EUR 278.4m) available in total.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Hungary to Draw EUR 17 BN From EU Recovery Fund for Energy Efficient Solutions

Tóháti Zsuzsa

HuF 30 BN Support to Boost Competitiveness Scheme

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Szijjártó Inaugurates Ford Logistics Centre in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *