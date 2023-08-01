In a statement, the Debrecen municipality responded to the news that another battery factory would be coming to the city.

Contrary to reports published in the press, no new battery factory is being built in Debrecen.

Yesterday, false information appeared in the press that another battery factory could be built in Debrecen. We categorically deny that another battery factory would come to Debrecen!

The city management has no such intention. In the coming period, the city’s industrial infrastructure will only be sufficient to serve the factories that have already been announced and are under construction, as well as to receive the smaller-scale job-creating suppliers of these companies.

The China-based NingBo ZhenYu Technology Co., Ltd. mentioned in the news is not a battery factory, contrary to the fake news, but a company that produces aluminum shells and cover plates, as well as precision punched and notched metal parts for electric vehicles.

The mentioned company did not contact the municipality of Debrecen regarding the continuation of business activities and the purchase of land.