August starts with a cold front

A front is coming over our country with thunderstorms, hail, and downpours. Going east, it becomes milder, and the typical form of precipitation will be rain and showers.

According to Időkép’s forecast, the front will reach the western and northwestern part of the country around midday and early afternoon, so cloud cover will increase in more and more places, and the sun will last longest in the east.

Thunderstorms can occur mainly in Transdanubia, where storms can also be accompanied by downpours, hail and gusty winds. By late afternoon, the precipitation zone of the front will also reach the central and eastern parts of the country by evening, but there will be only a negligible chance of thunderstorms, mostly rain and showers. Before the front, the air warms up to 26-33 degrees, but after the arrival of the front and precipitation, the temperature in Transdanubia may drop by several degrees.

(Debreceni Nap)